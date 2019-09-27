Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on September 27, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.
Today’s Crude Oil Prices:
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $62.21 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $56.12 per barrel
Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.
|Date
|Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel
|WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel
|26 September 2019
|$62.38
|$56.55
|25 September 2019
|$62.71
|$56.95
|24 September 2019
|$64.57
|$58.45
|23 September 2019
|$65.07
|$58.79
|20 September 2019
|$64.88
|$58.77
|19 September 2019
|$63.65
|$58.22
|18 September 2019
|$64.47
|$59.09
Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.
Today’s Crude Oil Prices:
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $62.21 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $56.12 per barrel
Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.
|Date
|Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel
|WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel
|26 September 2019
|$62.38
|$56.55
|25 September 2019
|$62.71
|$56.95
|24 September 2019
|$64.57
|$58.45
|23 September 2019
|$65.07
|$58.79
|20 September 2019
|$64.88
|$58.77
|19 September 2019
|$63.65
|$58.22
|18 September 2019
|$64.47
|$59.09