US wants 'rapid' Indian easing of Kashmir restrictions

UNITED NATIONS: The United States wants India to quickly ease restrictions imposed in Kashmir, Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia said Thursday after President Donald Trump met the leaders of India and Pakistan.
"We hope to see rapid action -- the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Alice Wells told reporters.
