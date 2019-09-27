close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
World

AFP
September 27, 2019

US wants 'rapid' Indian easing of Kashmir restrictions

World

AFP
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: The United States wants India to quickly ease restrictions imposed in Kashmir, Alice Wells, the top State Department official for South Asia  said Thursday after President Donald Trump met the leaders of India and Pakistan.

"We hope to see rapid action -- the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained," Alice Wells told reporters.

