US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon announced Thursday the deployment of 200 troops with Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help with the country´s defense in the wake of last months attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.
"This deployment will augment the kingdom´s air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon announced Thursday the deployment of 200 troops with Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help with the country´s defense in the wake of last months attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.
"This deployment will augment the kingdom´s air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.