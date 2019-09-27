close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 27, 2019

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

World

AFP
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon announced Thursday the deployment of 200 troops with Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help with the country´s defense in the wake of last months attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.

"This deployment will augment the kingdom´s air and missile defense of critical military and civilian infrastructure," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

Latest News

More From World