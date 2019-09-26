Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie 'likes to flirt'

Meghan Markle has revealed that she’s got a little flirt on her hands.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently touring South Africa with their son Archie Harrison, for their first official royal tour as a family and during a special meeting, the first-time mum unveiled the sweetest secret about her baby boy.

Visiting the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, the four-month-old infant let out a giggle when Tutu-Gxashe laughed: “Is that funny?” Meghan told to her baby boy, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

When the archbishop’s daughter joked that Archie liked her “the best”, the royal baby’s mum replied: “He likes to flirt.”

The former ‘Suits’ actor also revealed her adorable nickname for baby Archie, calling the little Royal tot “bubba” when he started to drool.

Eagle-eyed fans also discerned Markle calling Archie “bubba” on an Instagram video which was posted to their Sussex Royal account.