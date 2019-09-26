Showing fury towards Amitabh Bachchan was difficult, says Mouni Roy on ‘Brahmastra’

Bollywood starlet Mouni Roy is gradually surging to the top as she is now getting chances to share screen space with legends like Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about her experience of working alongside the iconic B-Town hero in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, the 33-year-old said she found it a hefty task showing enmity towards him, as well as lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

“I am the antagonist to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchanji. As a villain, you have to obviously show fury and enmity towards them,” she said in an interview with DNA India.

“That was extremely tough because I have looked up to Amitabhji as a hero ever since my teenage years. Not only was I performing in front of him but also had to show rage,” she added.

“For this, I had to prepare myself a lot! It was hard but now I really look forward to seeing it on the screen. The audience will see me in a new avatar,” she concluded.

The film will be hitting theatres in the summer of 2020.