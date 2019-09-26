Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne says team's focus is on cricket rather than security

Sri Lanka cricket captain Lahiru Thirimanne has given thumbs up to the security in Pakistan terming the arrangements as first class.

Talking to media in Karachi ahead of Sri Lanka’s ODI series against Pakistan, Thirimanne said that his side will play its best cricket and the focus of players will only be on cricket, not security.

“The security has been really good and I must say it's first class, we didn't have any problems. The facilities here are really good. Actually we are not allowed to go out from the hotel, we get together and playing some FIFA and playing some carom,” said 30 years old Thirimanne who is leading Sri Lanka’s ODI squad

“The focus should be on cricket rather than the security. The boys are really focused and ready to go,” he added.

The ODI captain of the visiting team added that it’s a good challenge for his side’s young players to play in Pakistan and players will give their best in next three games against a top quality side.

He added that Sri Lanka Cricket had shared security plan with the players and he didn't have any reservations when he saw the plan.

“The challenge we're getting here, it's a very good side. I must say that Pakistan has named their best side so yeah the thing is we'll have a lot of youngsters so it's good opportunity for them to come up and showcase their talent,” he said.

“This is my first time in Pakistan so I heard from the players who visited here previously on T20 matches two years back. The security was really great and I heard about it but I didn't see anything, but last couple of days when I see the security we've been given here, it's first class, it's about getting cricket here in Pakistan again so we have to encourage the entire team to come here and play cricket,” Thirimanne added.

He further said that Sri Lanka squad has a lot of youngsters in the side and a lot of them are under-25 years of age but they have been playing domestic cricket for long.

“It's an opportunity for them, they don’t have any pressure, they don't have any previous things to think about, so they are fresh. I think we have a good chance if we play to our potential,” he said.

“I've been given lot of all-rounders and I am happy with the team that I've got. We have to make use of all the all-rounders, batting, bowling and we have younger players too so fielding must be very good and we are looking forward,” he said.

Replying to a question, the Sri Lankan captain said that it is good to be part of something which is historic and special for Pakistan Cricket.

“It's a very special occasion for all the Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board they have been really great organizing this tournament here in Pakistan so I think, like I said, we have to give all the support to Pakistan to establish cricket here in Pakistan,” he said.

“I can only say that I've been experienced here because I came here and I saw the security plan so I can only say that. Thing is that you have to first come here and experience that and it's a good opportunity, when we play it's a long tournament two-week's time, after we came here maybe lot of teams will come lot of teams will follow us and support Pakistan,” he hoped.