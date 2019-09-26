We will bring cricket back home: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that it is high time for world cricket to come forward and support Pakistan in reviving international cricket on its home turf.

Speaking at the pre-series press conference ahead of Pakistan’s ODIs against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Sarfaraz said that the world cricket is incomplete without Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper-batsman stressed the cricketing world to start touring Pakistan more frequently as the country has been hosting cricket regularly and its security situation has come leaps and bounds.

“My message to the cricketing world on this occasion is simple: please come and support us in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” Sarfaraz told media in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the security agencies in every city have really worked hard to make it possible. Pakistan has been hosting cricket for two years on regular basis and now it is up to the other boards to realise that Pakistan is able to manage security at the top level for international cricket,” he added.

Safaraz said that the more world cricket would come to support Pakistan cricket, the quicker "we will have international cricket back at our home grounds".

The skipper further said it is important that "players who are coming to Pakistan return with great memories as they will be our ambassadors and tell the world that Pakistan is a safe country for cricket."

He also thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for sending its national team to Pakistan.

While talking about series, Pakistani skipper said that the Sri Lankan cricket team cannot be underestimated.

“It is an international team and you can’t be relaxed against any international team, especially in white-ball cricket. It is going to be a good contest and we will give our best against Sri Lanka,” he said.

“It is an important occasion for me and for the other players as well. I will be leading my team at my home ground and I expect good response from the fans."

The wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed that he will bat at number five in the series.

Sarfaraz also said that Pakistan will try to post a big total. “It is easier to say that we are going to score 400 or 500 runs. You need to put in a lot of hard work to do that, and it is important for your top three, four batsmen to score big runs if you want to post a big total on board,” he said.

Sarfaraz said that head coach Misbahul Haq has encouraged players to play their natural games and players will not let him down.

Replying to a question, the wicketkeeper-batsman and Pakistan’s captain said that the team management has pretty much decided the playing 11 for the first ODI, however, a final call will be made after having a look at the wicket in morning.