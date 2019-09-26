close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
September 26, 2019

Ranveer Singh makes an adorable vampire in childhood photo

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 26, 2019

With Halloween drawing closer, it appears that Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is already getting in the mood to spook fans with some adorable vampire fangs.

The 34-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ star shared an endearing throwback photo from his childhood that is leaving fans in fits and proving that the actor hasn’t changed a bit in terms of his quirkiness.

The photo shows Ranveer as a kid, wearing fake vampire fangs, attempting to scare people off but ending up looking absolutely adorable instead.

The actor donning a striped blue shirt in the image added a devil emoji as the caption.

The actor will next be seen in Kapil Dev biopic ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan. The film will hit theatres on April 10, 2020. 

