Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon set fire to Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 red carpet

With beauty queens Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and several others dazzling at the 10th edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards, the event was sparkling bright with divas and hunks setting fire to the red carpet.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Sara Ali Khan managed to turn heads with her bright smile and modish look, with the cherry on top for her being the ‘Fresh Face Female’ award of the night.

Keeping up with the disco theme, ‘Kalank’ starlet Alia Bhatt rocked the red carpet with a shiny disco ball dress by Michael Costello and rightfully bagged ‘Beauty of the Decade’ award.



B-town diva Kriti Sanon was also seen making a stark statement in a bright fuchsia pink gown as she claimed the ‘Beauty of the Year’ award.



Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who was awarded the ‘Beauty Legend’ title, carried a graceful saree to the function.



Actor Sonali Bendre and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap were crowned ‘Beauty Warriors’ at the event for battling with cancer.

Meanwhile, the men were no less as Shahid Kapoor turned heads in a metallic suit and was awarded the ‘Man of the Decade’ Award. On the other hand, the ‘Man of the Year Award’ was given to Vicky Kaushal who opted for a dual shade suit for the event.