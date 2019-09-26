Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in black with Sharmila Tagore

The new girl on the block, Sara Ali Khan, may just be two-films old as of now, but the starlet is leaving all the ladies behind when it comes to grabbing eyeballs with her charm.

The 24-year-old 'Simmba' star arrived at the red carpet alongside her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, as the two rocked the entrance with sheer grace and elegance, turning heads and leaving all bedazzled.

The actor opened up to Vogue about sharing her big red carpet moment with her beloved grandmother, saying: "I think that for me at least, badi amma has always kind of epitomised beauty. And this is Vogue Beauty (Awards). So, I think attending with her is very special to me."

On the professional front, the actor after concluding her third film 'Aaj Kal' directed by Imtiaz Ali, is busy with her fourth project, 'Coolie No 1', alongside Varun Dhawan.