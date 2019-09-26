Dengue claims four lives in Rawalpindi

The dengue outbreak took four more lives in Rawalpindi on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to five in the past 24 hours.

As per reports, 424 additional dengue cases have been reported in Punjab, while the death toll has reached 18.

The cumulative number of patients has surged to more than 3,000 in Punjab alone.

Earlier, this week Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din stressed the need for a vigorous awareness campaign against dengue with the cooperation of people.

Zaheerud Din said the current weather conditions are very conducive for dengue larva growth, however, measures with responsibility for chemical treatment of larvae should be adopted.