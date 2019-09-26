Mahira Khan all set to dazzle at the Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan arrived in Paris on Wednesday to walk the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week.



The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.



Dressed casually and donning minimal makeup, the ‘Raees’ starlet said that she had just landed in Paris for the prestigious fashion week, where she will be representing a famous makeup brand.

The following couple of Instagram posts show the actress sporting a fiery, red gown by famous designer George Shobeika.



Mahira has in the past appeared on numerous international platforms and represented Pakistan on various occasions too.



In 2018, the ‘Humsafar’ starlet made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as part of her ambassadorship for the same makeup brand.