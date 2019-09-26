close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
Fashion

September 26, 2019

German model's unusual walk breaks the internet, leaves Twitter in fits

 German model Leon Dame became the centre of attention over the web after his walk at the Paris Fashion Week's runway went viral. 

Dame’s intense stride and stare had the internet buzzing. The model stole the runway after closing for French fashion house Maison Margiela. 

His ensemble included high heeled boots, a sailor hat and a black jacket. Leon, according to media reports, is a student and plays the saxophone. 

The internet has been loving the drama he brought to the fashion week.

In the front row was also Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who could be seen smiling as the model whizzed past.

Can we say that a star is born? 

