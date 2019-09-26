Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 26 September 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 171.01 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 171.60 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|25 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|171.60
|172.20
|24 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|171.41
|172.01
|23 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|171.95
|172.51
|21 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|172.57
|173.17
|20 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|172.57
|173.17
|19 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|172.36
|172.92
|18 September, 2019
|EUR to PKR
|172.85
|173.42
