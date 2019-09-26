close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
Canadian Dollar to PKR, CAD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 26 September 2019

The buying rate of the Canadian Dollar in the open market was Rs 117.69 while the selling rate of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was Rs 118.08 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Canadian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbolBuyingSelling
25 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.67118.06
24 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.58118.01
23 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.51117.91
21 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.64
118.03
20 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.64
118.03
19 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.52117.92
18 September 2019
CAD to PKR
117.83118.26


