PM says effective measures needed to address hate speech, Islamophobia

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Wednesday for effective measures to counter hate speech and Islamophobia, stressing upon the importance of addressing both the drivers and consequences of these phenomena.

The PM was expressing his views during a high-level, roundtable discussion on ‘Countering Hate Speech’ co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Noting the growing incidents of discrimination and violence based on religion and belief, the prime minister underscored that the religion had nothing to do with terrorism.

He also cautioned against attempts to defame the revered personalities and scriptures cloaked in the right to freedom of expression and opinion.

The prime minister observed that marginalisation of any community could lead to its radicalisation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his remarks, said that Muslims were the most vulnerable community to hate speech across the world.

Muslims were being lynched for eating beef in India, whereas, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has turned into an open prison, he said, warning that they fear bloodshed in the occupied valley.

President Erdogan termed hate speech as among worst crimes against humanity.

On the occasion, he also expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the earthquake-hit areas of Pakistan.