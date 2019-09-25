Faheem Ashraf makes it to top 10 T20I bowlers, joining Imad, Shadab

Pakistani paceman Faheem Ashraf on Wednesday broke into the ICC's top 10 T20I ranking for bowlers, becoming the third Pakistani bowler to be currently on the list.

Faheem Ashraf joined compatriots Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, who currently stand on second and third position respectively.

Simultaneously, Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman also made it to the list of T20I bowling elites.

Faheem takes jab at Shadab

After being announced as the 10th best T20I bowler, Ashraf took to social media and engaged in friendly banter with teammate Shadab Khan.

Ashraf tagged Shadab and said: "My brother, beware! I'm coming after you. I'm in form, my friend, and I'm bowling very fast these days."

Shadab tweeted back, saying: "No worries, brother! My 'googly' is also landing in the right areas :) I have my eyes on the number 1 spot. You're still far away, my brother, you have a lot of work to do!"

