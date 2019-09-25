close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

Hrithik Roshan received 30,000 marriage proposals after ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’

Bollywood’s action hero Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors in B-town.

After his breakthrough performance in 2000 film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, he earned a huge female fan following.

Recently, on Kapil Sharma’s reality show the ‘Super 30’ star spilt beans on how he started getting marriage proposals after the release of ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 45-years-old ‘War’ star said he received more than 30,000 marriage proposals after the film hit theatres in 2000.

However, the ‘Krishh’ was married to his longtime girlfriend Sussanne Khan after 11 months of the release of the IIFA winning best film.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him. It became the highest-grossing film that year and won 92 awards, gaining a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for the maximum number of awards for a single film in a year.

