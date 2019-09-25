Sri Lanka replace Zimbabwe for the T20 series in India

Sri Lanka will replace Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 series in India in January after the African nation´s suspension by the world governing body, officials said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sri Lanka would play a three-match series starting January 5 in Guwahati.

The second Twenty20 match will be played on January 7 in Indore and the third on January 10 in Pune.

Zimbabwe most recently played in the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh, an event not organised by the ICC.