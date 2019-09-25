close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 25, 2019

Sri Lanka replace Zimbabwe for the T20 series in India

Sports

AFP
Wed, Sep 25, 2019
Zimbabwe most recently played in the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh. Photo: AP

Sri Lanka will replace Zimbabwe in the Twenty20 series in India in January after the African nation´s suspension by the world governing body, officials said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Sri Lanka would play a three-match series starting January 5 in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka cricket team arrives amid tight security

The islanders are scheduled to play ODI and T20I series in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

The second Twenty20 match will be played on January 7 in Indore and the third on January 10 in Pune.

Zimbabwe most recently played in the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh, an event not organised by the ICC.

Latest News

More From Sports