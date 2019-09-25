COAS says normalcy to be restored with speed during visit to quake-hit areas

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited on Wednesday the earthquake-affected areas of Azad and Jammu Kashmir, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, the army chief visited the areas in AJK and observed the ongoing repair efforts on the Jaltan Canal Road, which faced damage due to the recent earthquake.

The DG ISPR quoted the army chief as saying that normalcy will be restored with speed and full assistance will be given to the administration.



