Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon time travel 600 years in 'Housefull 4'

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is back with another banger for a Diwali release and fans couldn't have asked for more as 'Housefull 4' draws closer to its release date.

After the first instalment of ‘Housefull’ released back in 2010, the fourth outing is supposed to be four times more entertainment with a truckload of humour.

The makers shared posters of the lead cast including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Sanon while also announcing the trailer release date – September 27, 2019.

Sajid Nadiadwala Productions shared the first images featuring ‘Mission Mangal’ actor and by the looks of it the character it seems quirky, deadly and ghosted. The poster reads an 'Epic Reincarnation Comedy', while an old and new Akshay take on each other.





Ritesh Deshmukh's poster followed showing him playing the character of Bangdu Maharaj - a dance master in the bygone era and has centre-parted long hair in his old look. As for the present look, he will depict the character of Roy.

‘Luka Chupi’ starlet Kriti Sanon, slays in her past, royal look. Sharing her poster in ‘Housefull 4’, the actor wrote, “Miliye Rajkumar Madhu our London ki Kriti se (yes the character’s name is also Kriti)”



On the other hand, Bobby Deol poster shows him plays a warrior in his past times. He will be seen playing the characters of Dharam and Max.







The ‘Housefull’ franchise has been quite a success with three films minting more than Rs 100 crore each. Farhad Samji’s directorial is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2019.