Djokovic optimistic about playing in Tokyo after injury

World number one Novak Djokovic, forced out of the US Open with a shoulder injury, is back in training and will play in Tokyo next week, a member of his press team told AFP.

The 32-year-old Serbian star has "started to train and the situation with his shoulder is a bit better," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month Djokovic was forced to pull out of his US Open fourth round clash with three-time Slam winner Stan Wawrinka due to a nagging injury in his left shoulder.

Serbia´s media quoted Djokovic as saying he had been "training without pain for two days already".

His return means he could play out the season and hold off a challenge to his number one ranking from US Open winner Rafael Nadal.

"It makes me very optimistic that I could play until the end of the season as I planned," Djokovic was quoted as saying.