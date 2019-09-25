Dengue takes another life in Karachi

KARACHI: The widespread dengue virus around the country has now taken one more life on Wednesday mounting the death toll this year to 11.

Reports revealed that since the past 24 hours, 405 cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab.

The provincial health department said that 126 cases have surfaced in Rawalpindi, 210 in Islamabad and 10 in Lahore.

Moreover, the latest number of cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 161, raising the total number in the province to 2,942.

Punjab government, to counter the epidemic, announced their decision to give away anti-dengue kits amongst the public.