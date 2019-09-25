Priyanka Chopra comes to Zaira Wasim’s defense on her decision to quit Bollywood

After Bollywood’s former starlet Zaira Wasim called it quits with her acting career to strengthen her connection with Islam, subsequently wreaking havoc amongst industry insiders, Priyanka Chopra came forth defending the young star.

The 37-year-old ‘Baywatch’ star in a chat with Mumbai Mirror, spoke about the subject that had engulfed headlines for an extended period and had hurled ample contention Zaira’s way.

“It’s a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should & shouldn’t do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best,” she said.

The 18-year-old ‘Dangal’ starlet had recently been part of ‘The Sky is Pink’ premiere at the Toronto Film Festival 2019 as well, for which she faced quite a lot of flak after she decided to halt her career in Bollywood earlier this year.