Wed Sep 25, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

Howdy, Modi rally: Hasan Minhaj opens up about denial of entry

Wed, Sep 25, 2019

US comedian  Hasan Minhaj was denied entry to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally held  in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The Indian actor   was seen posing for camera outside the NRG  Football stadium  where US President Donald Trump also delivered a speech.

"Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too. #HowdyModi ," he had captioned  his photo  taken in front of stadium after organizers refused to alllow him the entry.

Event producers cited lack of credentials and lack of space for broadcast crew at the venue for Minhaj’s denial.

Several videos posted on social media by Adam Matthew Weiss, who was responsible for handling the event, show Minhaj being turned away due to lack of press credentials available for his crew. 

The comedian has finally opened up about the  incident saying it was not the credentials or lack of space which  became the reason  why he was denied entry.

Speaking at a show,  Hasan Minhaj said it was due to some  comments  which he had made about  Narendra Modi in the past. 

When the comedian submitted his press credentials for coverage he was surprised by the response. 

Minhaj said, “They immediately emailed back that ‘We are our of space’. Really? You are out of space in a football stadium? No.”

The  comedian also spoke jokingly about not being allowed entry to the stadium before revealing that he was told in clear terms that organizers didn't like his comments about Modi.   

“They told me the comments I made about Prime Minister Modi were not appreciated and I had been blacklisted," he said. 

Before Modi spoke, the organisers showcased pictures of Indian Americans who had excelled in their fields. “And they showed a picture of me on the big screen,” Minhaj said incredulously, “They were honouring me for comedy while also blackmailing me and blackballing me. It was the most Indian thing to do.”

