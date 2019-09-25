Uber’s London licence extended for only two months

LONDON: London’s transport authority on Tuesday said it had granted Uber an extension, but only for two months awaiting evidence that the ride-hailing service was meeting new demands regarding passenger safety.

Transport for London (TfL) could have granted the American giant a five-year licence following expiry of a 15-month agreement.

"Uber London Limited (ULL) has been granted a two-month private hire operator licence to allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application," TfL said in a statement.

Uber said it would "work closely with TfL and provide any additional requested information".

TfL had two years ago stripped the American firm of its licence, citing safety concerns, but Uber was allowed to continue operating pending a victorious court appeal that granted it a 15-month licence.

"The new two-month licence will have the same conditions that ULL has been subject to over the last 15 months, along with new conditions to ensure passenger safety," TfL said Tuesday.

The transport authority acknowledged, however, that Uber had already made some welcome changes.

"TfL’s recognition of our improved culture and governance reflects the progress we have made in London," Uber said.

"Over the past two years, we’ve launched a range of new safety features in the app, introduced better protections for drivers and our Clean Air Plan is helping to tackle air pollution.

"But we know that we have more work to do. We will keep listening, learning and improving to provide the best service while being a trusted partner to London," Uber added.

Among safety features introduced by Uber include the ability for passengers to connect directly with emergency services through the app.

The company has about 45,000 drivers and 3.5 million customers in the British capital.