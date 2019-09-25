Bomb explodes injuring five in southern Turkey: state media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Five people were injured Wednesday when a roadside bomb exploded as a bus carrying police drove by in the southern Turkish province of Adana, state media reported.
The blast in Adana was either an "improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb", the governor, Mahmut Demirtas, told Anadolu news agency.
One of those hurt was a police officer, he said, but the casualties did not suffer serious injuries.
The other four injured were passers-by, Demirtas added.
"The injured are in a really good condition. Citizens went to the hospital as a precaution. There are no issues for our police," Demirtas said after police and ambulance services rushed to the scene.
Images in Turkish media showed the damaged bus underneath a footbridge in Yuregir district.
The Adana governor did not speculate on who carried out the bombing.
