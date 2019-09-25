close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

Singapore firm to invest $10mln in Pakistani cos

Business

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 25, 2019

KARACHI: A Singapore-based leading Series A & B venture capital firm, Patamar Capital, has intended to invest at least $10 million in Pakistani companies in the next few years, a statement said on Tuesday.

Patamar Capital and SEED Ventures, a leading impact investor and ecosystem development organisation committed to enhancing the impact and entrepreneurial landscape of developing economies, have joined hands by signing a partnership agreement, it added.

Patamar is currently invested in a portfolio of early stage companies across South Asia and South East Asia out of multiple funds.

Latest News

More From Business