Singapore firm to invest $10mln in Pakistani cos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A Singapore-based leading Series A & B venture capital firm, Patamar Capital, has intended to invest at least $10 million in Pakistani companies in the next few years, a statement said on Tuesday.
Patamar Capital and SEED Ventures, a leading impact investor and ecosystem development organisation committed to enhancing the impact and entrepreneurial landscape of developing economies, have joined hands by signing a partnership agreement, it added.
Patamar is currently invested in a portfolio of early stage companies across South Asia and South East Asia out of multiple funds.
KARACHI: A Singapore-based leading Series A & B venture capital firm, Patamar Capital, has intended to invest at least $10 million in Pakistani companies in the next few years, a statement said on Tuesday.
Patamar Capital and SEED Ventures, a leading impact investor and ecosystem development organisation committed to enhancing the impact and entrepreneurial landscape of developing economies, have joined hands by signing a partnership agreement, it added.
Patamar is currently invested in a portfolio of early stage companies across South Asia and South East Asia out of multiple funds.