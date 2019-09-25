close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
World

AFP
September 25, 2019

Trump must restore trust before any talks: Rouhani

Wed, Sep 25, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that his US counterpart Donald Trump needed to restore trust before the possibility of a meeting.

"We must create mutual trust," Rouhani told Fox News, which Trump regularly watches, after the US leader criticized Iran before the UN General Assembly.

"If the government of the United States of America is willing to talk, it must create the needed conditions," he said.

