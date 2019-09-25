PM Imran rules out talks with India until Kashmir curfew is lifted

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it’s no use negotiating with India until it decides to lift curfew from the occupied Kashmir.



“We have no knowledge what will happen after curfew is lifted. But, we fear genocide to follow,” PM Imran told a press conference. “There are over eight million people living in the intense lockdown in the held region. What else could be the state terrorism?”

Imran Khan underscored the need for the world to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue before it’s too late.

Pakistan undertook all efforts it could to bring the situation to normalcy as the United Nations Security Council couldn’t get its decisions executed, leaving the Kashmiris in the lurch, he pointed out.

PM Imran voiced disappointment on the silence of the world over grave human rights violations in the occupied valley. He warned if the two nuclear-capable countries fought over Kashmir the entire region will be adversely impacted.