Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to star together in Bhansalai’s ‘ Gangubai’





After the debacle of ‘Inshallah’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt seem set to collaborate on a new project titled ‘Gangubai’.

The movie is a biopic based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the firebrand brothel madam who worked in the red-light area Kamathipura Mumbai and changed the lives of several women in the flesh trade.

The yet-to-be-announced project will be based on a chapter in popular author Husain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Reportedly, Bhansali acquired the rights to her story a couple of years ago. Initially, the ‘Padmaavat’ hitmaker was planning to make the film with Priyanka Chopra.

However, ‘The Sky is Pink’ starlet could not collaborate with the filmmaker owing to her other commitments. “It was titled Heera Mandi then. Now, it needs to be seen if they retain the same name. But Alia has been brought on board and she might start shoot for the same next month,” a source divulges.

According to the latest updates on the project, Ranbir Kapoor might join ‘Sadak 2’ actor on the cast.

The 36-year-old ‘Sanju’ star made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya’ in 2007. Before that, he had assisted the ace filmmaker on Black in 2005. It will be really interesting to see whether or not the actor accepts his first director’s offer.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are presently working together on Dharma Production’s ‘Brahmastra’.