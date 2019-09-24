PM Imran, Jacinda Arden discuss anti-Muslim sentiments on UNGA sidelines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden discussed anti-Muslim sentiments on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly 74th session.

The PM, in meeting with his NZ counterpart, discussed issues arising from prevalent Islamophobia and the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiments.

PM Imran also apprised Arden on the plight of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, highlighting the danger of massacre in the valley.

The prime minister appreciated the leadership of Jacinda Arden after the attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

PM Imran Khan today led the Pakistani delegation at the UN headquarters as Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the annual debate for the UNGA 74th session.