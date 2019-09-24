Sidharth Malhotra to star in Indra Kumar’s next rom-com

With projects like ‘Shershah’ and ‘Marjavan’, Sidharth Malhotra is a busy man these days.

And as ‘Marjavan’s’ release date draws closer and ‘Shershah’ almost on the verge of completion, he is moving ahead with more projects.

According to the latest reports, the 34-year-old ‘Student of the Year’ star might join hand with ‘Total Dhamaal’ director Indra Kumar for a romantic comedy.

A source close to the development said, “Sid has been offered a film by Indra Kumar. It’s not an out and out comedy but in the rom-com space. Indra wanted to do a fun fresh romantic film with youngsters. He is putting everything together at this point.”

The source further added, “Sid met Indra and heard the whole script. There were a few minor alterations they discussed. He is back from Kargil and is meeting the filmmaker again for the final narration.”

“He is most likely going to sign on the dotted line because verbally, he and his team have given a go-ahead already.”

If all goes as planned, Siddharth will start shooting for the project after he wraps up his schedule for ‘Shershah’.