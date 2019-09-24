Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to join hands for Luv Rajan’s directorial

Ex-flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are reuniting for Luv Rajan’s film. However, fans of ‘Padmaavat’ starlet was outraged owing to the director's sexual harassment allegations against him.

While many fans asserted that the starlet would never agree to work with an alleged sexual harasser, all such rumours were said to have been baseless as the ‘Piku’ actor is ready to work with Luv Rajan.

According to the latest report in Filmfare, the diva is very much a part of the project and has had several meetings and discussions with ‘Suno Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ hitmaker and Ranbir over the same.

The film will start rolling next year once the ‘Rockstar’ winds up his current projects.

Deepika, 33, and Ranbir, 36, are expected to make their fans fall in love with their on-screen chemistry once again. They were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ and Kabir Khan’s ‘83’. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological ‘Brahmastra’.