CM directs health dept to ensure availability of emergency medicines in all hospitals

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the health department to ensure availability of emergency medicines in all the hospitals throughout the province further directing the immediate filling of all vacant positions in the hospitals of the province in order to cope with the shortage of doctors.

While chairing a progress review meeting of the health department, Chief Minister directed to ensure availability of vaccines related to dog and snake bites in all the healthcare facilities of the province in order to ensure first aid and treatment to patients on a priority basis.

He also principally agreed with the provision of funds for the development of software to monitor the performance of doctors and supporting staff.

The Chief Minister also directed to undertake pragmatic measures for the treatment of dengue patients in the province, adding that initiatives should be undertaken on war footings to root out the epidemic from the province promptly next year.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the performance of the health department, available medical facilities and future planning.

The Chief Minister was informed that 18,288 beds are currently functional in all the hospitals where 5,070 beds are currently being made operational for patients.

The Chief Minister was also briefed in detail regarding the performance indicators of the health department.