Focus will be on rescue operations for next two days: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt (gen) Mohammad Afzal said on Tuesday that for a day or two the focus of the concerned departments will be on rescue activities, following the earthquake that hit parts of Pakistan earlier today.

A powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan today, particularly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The NDMA chairman was addressing a press conference later in the day, where he said that an appeal for help will be made to the nation if needed in wake of the situation created by the earthquake.

He said that for the next two days, the focus will be on rescue and then later on data gathering about the damage caused by the earthquake.



According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.