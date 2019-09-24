Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for limited-overs series

Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Karachi on Tuesday evening to play a series of three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan.

The visitors were welcomed at the airport by Director International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and other officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The visiting players were taken to a state lounge after disembarking the aircraft.

Officials of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are also accompanying the team on the tour.

Sri Lankan team will have its first practice session at Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday evening before taking on Pakistan in the first ODI at the same venue two days later.

Lahiru Thirimanne is leading Sri Lanka’s ODI team, whilst Dasun Shanaka will captain the side in the three match T20I series.

Sri Lanka is the first major Test team to play an ODI series in Pakistan since 2009. Earlier, Zimbabwean Cricket team had played three ODIs in the country in 2015 as part of the PCB’s efforts to being international cricket to Pakistan.

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kuma.

Sri Lanka will play against Pakistan a series of three ODIs and as many T20Is on the tour, starting from September 27 and concluding on October 9.

They will play the ODI series in Karachi from September 27 to October 3, and later they will go to Lahore for the three-T20I series, scheduled to be played from October 5 to 9.