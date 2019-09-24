Demi Moore was raped at 15 by an alcoholic who paid her mother to let her do so

Hollywood star Demi Moore left fans taken aback on Tuesday after she revealed that she was raped at the age of 15 owing to her own mother, while also shedding light on the struggles she faced during her marriage with Ashton Kutcher.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the 56-year-old made a startling revelation about getting raped by an alcoholic man who had paid her mother $500.

In her memoir titled ‘Inside Out’, Moore has written: “It was rape and a devastating betrayal revealed by the man’s cruel question, ‘How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?'"

Addressing this, she said during the interview: “I think in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way."

In the memoir, she has also spoken about her troubled past, traumatic childhood memories as well as escaping from home empty-handed in pursuit of a chance in Hollywood.