Aftershocks expected in earthquake-hit areas within 24 hours: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday said that aftershocks are likely in the earthquake-hit areas within the next 24 hours.

In a notification released, the NDMA said that there are high chances of aftershocks in the affected areas within the following 24 hours.

It was further advised that precautionary measures should be taken in the areas to minimise the damage that the aftershocks could cause to the public as well as to the infrastructure.

Earlier today, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Pakistan, leading to as many as five deaths and more than 100 getting injured.

It was reported that jolts were felt in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Muree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohsitan and as far as New Delhi in neighbouring India.