Army Chief directs troops to participate in rescue activities in earthquake-hit areas

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed on Tuesday army troops to participate in rescue activities due to the earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other affected areas, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the ISPR, the army chief directed army personnel to completely cooperate with the civil administration of AJK.

The ISPR said that Pakistan army’s aviation and medical teams have been dispatched to AJK and other earthquake-hit areas.

Earlier, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly areas of AJK, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Four people were reported dead, while more than 76 were wounded in Mirpur and other areas of AJK.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.