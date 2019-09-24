close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Jolts felt as far off as New Delhi after severe earthquake hits AJK

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook parts of the Azad Kashmir region and several parts of Pakistan were also felt as far off as New Delhi in neighbouring India.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the jolts went as far as the Indian capital as well as multiple other parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Indian Punjab and Haryana, with inhabitants scurrying out of their homes on to the streets.

No injuries or loss of property has been reported as of yet in India.

The magnitude of the earthquake in India was reported to be 6.3 with the epicenter at a depth of 40 kilometres in the border between India and Pakistan region in Kashmir, as reported by India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

