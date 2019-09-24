Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana as she arrives in SA with Harry, Archie

As the royal family of three - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie - begin their first official tour to South Africa, the Duchess is honouring her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the most endearing way.

The former ‘Suits’ star touched down at Cape Town on Monday, to begin their 10-day official tour by holding Archie in her arms who could be spotted wearing a white knit hat with a festive pom-pom.

The four-month-old infant’s attire held more significance than was perceivable, as for the unversed, Lady Diana had chosen a similar outfit for Prince Harry back in January of 1985 after they touched down on Aberdeen Airport in Scotland, when the Duke too, was four months old at the time.

The family of three had begun their official tour on Monday, making a stop at Cape Town’s Nyanga township. During the trip, the trio is also expected to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.