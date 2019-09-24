Sri Lanka not being paid anything to tour Pakistan: Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the board is not paying Sri Lankan cricketers “even a penny” to visit Pakistan for the upcoming limited over series, Daily Jang reported on Monday.

Sri Lankan cricketers were initially reluctant to touring Pakistan but later agreed to make the trip up north, fueling suspicions that the PCB may have paid them a hefty sum.

The PCB, however, has denied making any such offers. “We are not paying Sri Lanka even a penny,” he is quoted as saying by Jang. “They are coming to Pakistan without being paid anything.”

The PCB chief executive officer pointed out that the Sri Lankan team’s 13-day tour of Pakistan would outlast any other tour of the national team or foreign players in the past few years.

He made it clear that the PCB will not be staging any more series in their adopted homeland of the UAE, as the security situation in Pakistan has improved significantly.

“Pakistan is safe now. There is no reason for foreign teams to not visit us or for us to play our home series abroad now,” he said. “Besides it’s an expensive deal to play in the UAE.”

He said that Bangladesh’s Women’s and Under-16 teams will follow the Sri Lankan team, and also revealed that officials from several Test playing nations would be in Pakistan to monitor the security arrangements for the Sri Lankan series.

“Foreign officials tend to believe more on actual facts than what we tell them,” he added.