Canadian Dollar to PKR, CAD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 24 September 2019

The buying rate of the Canadian Dollar in the open market was Rs 117.58 while the selling rate of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was Rs 118.01 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Canadian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|23 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.51
|117.91
|21 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.64
|118.03
|20 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.64
|118.03
|19 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.52
|117.92
|18 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.83
|118.26
|17 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.77
|118.16
|16 September 2019
|CAD to PKR
|117.8703
|118.2483
