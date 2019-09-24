European leaders say Iran behind Saudi attack, urge dialogue

UNITED NATIONS: The leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Monday agreed that Iran carried out this month´s attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure and called on Tehran to choose dialogue over further "provocation."



French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the conclusion of the United States on the blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities.

"It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation," they said in a joint statement after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

But the three countries -- which remain party to a nuclear deal with Iran from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States -- said the solution was diplomacy.

"We urge Iran to engage into such a dialogue and refrain from choosing provocation and escalation," they said.

"The attacks also highlight the necessity of de-escalation in the region through sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement with all parties," the leaders said.

The three nations said that they remained committed to the 2015 agreement with Iran that was negotiated under former president Barack Obama.

They called on Iran to come back into strict compliance.

The clerical regime has taken several steps including installing centrifuges that are more advanced than allowed as a way to voice anger at not receiving sanctions relief promised under the deal.