Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Here are the features and specifications of 7 Nokia dual camera phones including Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus International, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 available in Pakistan. Please find the detailed list of phones with dual camera along with their price in Pakistan.
Nokia 1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Black and Pink colors.
The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450
|Nokia 1 Plus Features
|Nokia 1 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Single SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 3.1 Plus International is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.2" display screen. It is available in Blue color.
Nokia 3.1 Plus International is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 3.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Features
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 7.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 20-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Silver, Brown and Blue colors.
Nokia 7.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 7.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 33,899
|Nokia 7.1 Features
|Nokia 7.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 5.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Gray and Blue colors.
Nokia 5.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899
|Nokia 5.1 Plus Features
|Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 6.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Gray and Blue colors.
Nokia 6.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 28,799
|Nokia 6.1 Plus Features
|Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|16 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 3.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Blue and White colors.
Nokia 3.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249
|Nokia 3.1 Features
|Nokia 3.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2990 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 2.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 16-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.2" display screen. It is available in Blue and White colors.
Nokia 2.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.
The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450
|Nokia 2.1 Features
|Nokia 2.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Prices in Pakistan
|Nokia Mobiles
|Price
|RAM
|Storage
|Nokia 1 Plus
|Rs. 11,450
|3 GB
|32 GB
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International
|Rs. 19,899
|2 GB
|32 GB
|Nokia 7.1
|Rs. 33,899
|4 GB
|64 GB
|Nokia 5.1 Plus
|Rs. 22,899
|3 GB
|32 GB
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|Rs. 28,799
|4 GB
|64 GB
|Nokia 3.1
|Rs. 21,249
|3 GB
|32 GB
|Nokia 2.1
|Rs. 12,450
|4 GB
|64 GB
The prices mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the prices.
