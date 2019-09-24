Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Web Desk

Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Here are the features and specifications of 7 Nokia dual camera phones including Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus International, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 available in Pakistan. Please find the detailed list of phones with dual camera along with their price in Pakistan.







Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Black and Pink colors.

The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450



Nokia 1 Plus Features Nokia 1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

2500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Single SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present







Nokia 3.1 Plus International

Nokia 3.1 Plus International is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.2" display screen. It is available in Blue color.

Nokia 3.1 Plus International is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899



Nokia 3.1 Plus International Features Nokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present







Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 20-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Silver, Brown and Blue colors.

Nokia 7.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.



The Nokia 7.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 33,899



Nokia 7.1 Features Nokia 7.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Display

6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch Design

Slim Design

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras

20 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Gray and Blue colors.



Nokia 5.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.



The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899



Nokia 5.1 Plus Features Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch Design

Slim Design

Performance

MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Gray and Blue colors.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 28,799



Nokia 6.1 Plus Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

16 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Blue and White colors.



Nokia 3.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.



The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249



Nokia 3.1 Features Nokia 3.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Performance

MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

2990 mAh battery Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present







Nokia 2.1

Nokia 2.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 16-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.2" display screen. It is available in Blue and White colors.

Nokia 2.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.



The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450



Nokia 2.1 Features Nokia 2.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Prices in Pakistan



Nokia Mobiles Price

RAM

Storage

Nokia 1 Plus Rs. 11,450 3 GB 32 GB

Nokia 3.1 Plus International Rs. 19,899 2 GB 32 GB

Nokia 7.1 Rs. 33,899

4 GB 64 GB

Nokia 5.1 Plus Rs. 22,899 3 GB 32 GB

Nokia 6.1 Plus Rs. 28,799 4 GB 64 GB

Nokia 3.1

Rs. 21,249

3 GB

32 GB

Nokia 2.1

Rs. 12,450

4 GB

64 GB

