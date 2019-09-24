Print Story
Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

September 24, 2019

Here are the features and specifications of 7 Nokia dual camera phones including Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus International, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 available in Pakistan. Please find the detailed list of phones with dual camera along with their price in Pakistan.


Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with  a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Black and Pink colors.

The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450

Nokia 1 Plus FeaturesNokia 1 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
2500 mAh battery
Connectivity
Single SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present


Nokia 3.1 Plus International

Nokia 3.1 Plus International is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.2" display screen. It is available in Blue color.

Nokia 3.1 Plus International is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus  retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899

Nokia 3.1 Plus International FeaturesNokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3500 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present


Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 20-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Silver, Brown and Blue colors. 

Nokia 7.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 7.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 33,899

Nokia 7.1  FeaturesNokia 7.1  Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
Battery
3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Gray and Blue colors.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899

Nokia 5.1 Plus FeaturesNokia 5.1 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 12-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Gray and Blue colors.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 28,799

Nokia 6.1 Plus FeaturesNokia 6.1 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
16 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 5.8" display screen. It is available in Black, Blue and White colors.

Nokia 3.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 3.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,249

Nokia 3.1 FeaturesNokia 3.1 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.2 inches (13.21 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Performance
MediaTek MT6750 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
2990 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present


Nokia 2.1

Nokia 2.1 is a dual-camera phone with a 16-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 5.2" display screen. It is available in Blue and White colors.

Nokia 2.1 is also equipped with dual SIM. Here you can find more Nokia Dual SIM mobile phones.

The Nokia 2.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 12,450

Nokia 2.1 FeaturesNokia 2.1 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

Nokia Dual Camera Mobile Prices in Pakistan

Nokia MobilesPrice
RAM
Storage
Nokia 1 PlusRs. 11,4503 GB32 GB
Nokia 3.1 Plus InternationalRs. 19,8992 GB32 GB
Nokia 7.1Rs. 33,899
4 GB64 GB
Nokia 5.1 PlusRs. 22,8993 GB32 GB
Nokia 6.1 PlusRs. 28,7994 GB64 GB
Nokia 3.1
Rs. 21,249
3 GB
32 GB
Nokia 2.1
Rs. 12,450
4 GB
64 GB

The prices mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the prices.

