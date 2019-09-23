Meghan Markle's former co-star shares her unseen pictures from the sets of 'Suits'

Before bidding adieu to the glitzy world of glamour, Meghan Markle was a famous Hollywood star, popularly known for her role in legal drama ‘Suits’.



As the Netflix original comes to an end after ten seasons now, a set of Meghan Markle’s unseen pictures has emerged on the web, giving interesting insight about the Duchess of Sussex’s earlier days of showbiz.

Shared by co-star Patrick Adams, the pictures make Meghan’s fans nostalgic.

In the first picture, Patrick's can be seen having his first fiting for his character Mike in the show.



Posting the set of images, he wrote, "This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over. So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days. This photo was from the first fitting I ever had for Mike Ross."

The next couple of pictures show candid shots of the entire cast and crew of ‘Suits’ and some BTS pictures of the show’s producers and directors.

Meghan Markle's pictures show the former actress in her element while on set and in her goofy best when the cameras aren't rolling.

