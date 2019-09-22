Kartik Aaryan checks off working with Amitabh Bachchan from his bucket list

The heartthrob of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan, who might have many hit films to his credit, is one of those who entered the industry with the dream of working alongside legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Lucky for the 29-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ star, he did not have to wait that long as his dream has finally come true.

The two stars will soon shoot for an ad, which will mark their first collaboration ever.

Big B and Kartik have never shared screen space and this advertisement will be a breath of fresh air, marking a collaboration of Bollywood stalwart with India’s current heartthrob.

The 28-year-old millennial star took to Instagram to share his excitement on working with the 76-year-old veteran megastar.

Sharing a picture with the ‘102 Not Out’ actor, Aaryan wrote, “Bucket list @amitabhbachchan Sir."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is riding high after the success of his last film ‘Luka Chuppi’ and will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ with Sara Ali Khan and Mudassir Aziz’s 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.



In the film, he will be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.