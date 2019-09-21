Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt rejecting all offers coming their way?

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been going strong for a while now but their recent decision regarding their careers has led to several fans raising their eyebrows on what the two are upto.

Times of India reported that the duo has been getting a plethora of offers after their film ‘Brahmastra’ but it appears the pair is not ready to jump on any projects as of yet.

The source cited by the publication revealed: “Although producers are approaching Ranbir and Alia for their projects, they are not keen on taking up projects before the release of Ayan Mukerjee's 'Brahmastra'. As the couple wants to see how the film and their on-screen chemistry is being received by the audiences.”

On the other hand, fans are counting down days to see their favourite off-screen couple on screen together as the Ayan Mukherjee-directorial draws closer to release in summer of 2020.