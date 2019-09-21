Australian Dollar to PKR, AUD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 21 September 2019

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 106.06 while the selling rate of the Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 106.41 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|20 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.06
|106.41
|19 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|105.98
|106.34
|18 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.96
|107.31
|17 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.74
|107.09
|16 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.1033
|107.4468
|14 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.21
|107.57
|13 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.21
|107.57
The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 106.06 while the selling rate of the Australian Dollar (AUD) was Rs 106.41 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Australian Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|20 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.06
|106.41
|19 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|105.98
|106.34
|18 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.96
|107.31
|17 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|106.74
|107.09
|16 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.1033
|107.4468
|14 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.21
|107.57
|13 September, 2019
|AUD to PKR
|107.21
|107.57